Tampa Bay Buccaneers to take a breath Labor Day weekend ahead of game week

TAMPA, Fla. — Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles gave pretty simple instructions to his players before the Labor Day weekend.

"Just relax their bodies, but keep their minds sharp," he said after Thursday's practice.

The players will get Friday, Saturday and Sunday off before stepping into the first game week of the regular season. Injuries have bitten the Bucs this preseason, so this weekend is a welcome chance to get some rest and heal up.

"I think these three days off will be really good for everybody. Camp’s always a grind, so having this little break, get your legs back, take some time to relax," said offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs, who's recovering from an oblique injury. "Then back into it. It’s a long season, so yeah, it’ll be good for everybody."

Wirfs said he can't wait until Tampa Bay's offense is running at full speed.

"I’m just excited to be back out there with everybody," the third-year pro said. "When guys totally start coming back, and we’ve got everybody, it’s gonna be awesome."

Offseason addition Russell Gage likes what he sees when he looks around the Bucs wide receiver room.

"As a group, this is probably one of the best groups, maybe ever," he said. "So we’re excited to get out there and play- whatever the role may be."

Gage said he's going to take time to relax, but he, like a lot of his teammates, will make it a working vacation.

"It’s kinda hard when you’re excited for the season, to take a minute to completely relax from everything," he added. "Definitely going to take time for my body to heal completely, get those jitters out a little. I’m so excited. I’m gonna be popping the film on every chance I get."

Wirfs isn't looking too far ahead, but he admits he's excited for the season opener in Dallas on September 11.

"I tell you what, it’s gonna be fun. I’m excited. Everybody in America’s going to be watching that game. So it’s gonna be… it’s gonna be unreal."

