TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released their 2023 season scheduled Thursday evening.

The NFL Network released the schedules for all 32 teams. The Bucs will face the Minnesota Vikings in Minnesota to open their season on Sunday, Sept. 10.

The Bucs first home game will be on Sunday, Sept. 17, against the Chicago Bears.

Preseason games start Aug. 11.