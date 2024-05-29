Tampa Bay athletes continue to address mental health

TAMPA BAY — May is Mental Health Awareness Month, but addressing mental health is something that's a year-round process for many people.

It's no different for professional athletes.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers identified clinician/team sports psychologist Dr. Joe Carella helps players performance on and off the field. He says professional athletes are just as vulnerable as the people who them play their sport.

"Not everybody is living the life of the faces that are on the side of the building and the names that your read about in the paper all the time," Carella explained. "This is a really difficult life. When we can have more empathy and appreciation and maybe get of the social media attacks that they have on players, they would understand these are people who are struggling with the life circumstances that they’re dealing with, too."

The stigma used to be "something's wrong" with a person who sought help with mental health issues. But Carella says that stigma is shrinking, and so is the labeling that's often attached it to.

"Even the term 'mental health.' That’s not the phrase that I use," he added. "Here, I use the term 'mental fitness.' How do we create a type of fitness to enable you to succeed in your life and in your profession.

Bucs receiver Chris Godwin's entering his eighth NFL season, and he's just about seen it all.

"There’s no telling the different curve balls that life will throw at us. But one thing that is certain is that all of us will go through something," he said after his first formal workout of the preseason.

Godwin was part of the Super Bowl championship team of 2020, but he also suffered a severe injury in 2021. He's sees the importance of being able to deal with the highs and lows of a being a pro athlete.

"I think having the right resources around you, having someone to talk to, even having a place that you can go and just be with yourself. Whether that’s praying, meditating," Godwin added. "Whenever you’re able to be the best version of yourself, the better off you’ll be with your job and your family. And the better you’ll feel."

Tampa Bay Rowdies goalkeeper Jordan Farr plays one of the most difficult positions of any professional sport. He wants to be at the leading edge of any discussions that revolve around life on and off the soccer field.

"To be communicative about what you’re going through is the biggest thing for me," Farr said after practice. "Ultimately, you can say 'talk to someone,' But if you’re going to be someone that is trustworthy and honest to be open with people… you gotta do your part, too."

Farr, who's in his first season with the Rowdies, says getting his mind in the right place helps him navigate the spotlight that gets shined on a goalie.

"Hopefully we can trend in the right direction and find a really good balance. What it is to be someone who can talk about their feelings, but also go and rip someone’s head off on game day," he laughed. "But all jokes aside, it’s come a long way, and we hope to keep progressing."

