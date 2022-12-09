Tampa Bay Area players ready for Army-Navy Game

TAMPA, Fla. — The 123rd Army-Navy game kicks off Saturday in Philadelphia. Both rosters include a handful of players from the Tampa Bay Area. Navy striker Xavier McDonald grew up in the foster care system along with his four younger brothers. He used football as a way to shape his story of personal success. It's one that he says has many chapters.

"Moving constantly, from school to school, house to house, city to city. Not really being comfortable where I’m at because I’m constantly moving. Changing friends," he explained. "Just the commitment I had to football. Using football as a tool to get me where I’m at right now."

McDonald, a Northeast graduate, worked nights at a grocery store after football practice to support his siblings.

"Back when I had to work and make money, it wasn’t for me. It was all for them. Just to see them have better," Xavier said. "The relationship we have today is really strong, as well. I can call them up, whenever. They can do the same to me."

McDonald, a junior, is a semifinalist for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award for courage, integrity, and sportsmanship on and off the field.

"The people surrounding me, they made sure I wasn’t falling off track. Going and doing the wrong things. They made sure I was doing what I was supposed to. And I really appreciate that."

Army freshman Hayden Reed earned playing time in his first season, which includes a pair of rushing touchdowns. He credits his teammates with propping him up for success.

"I have a great group of backs around me. The upperclassmen, they’ve helped me a lot from the very beginning, from the jump," Reed said after practice. "I just have a great support system. They were able to push me to get on the field. Go all out, give everything I got. Whatever happens, happens. I know at the end of the day, I just have to do my job."

Reed, a Gaither grad, went to the U.S. Military Academy Prep School last year, and he went to the Army-Navy game as a fan. It's an experience he'll never forget.

"Just goosebumps. The adrenaline running. 90,000 people. The flyover and everything. Seeing the jerseys in person. I was kinda thinking to myself,’ That’s going to be me next year.' And that’s finally come to reality."

Hayden says he's looking forward to being on the same team with the guys on the other sideline- but not this weekend.

"We’re not on the same team this Saturday. But in four years, when I graduate, we’ll all be on the same team."

"Just a lot of people coming together, supporting the U.S," McDonald added. "Even though it’s Army vs. Navy, we’re all one."

The 123rd Army-Navy game kicks off Saturday at 3 P.M. at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.