Super Bowl LV extra sweet for cupcake food truck owner

TAMPA, Fla. — Super Bowl LV is an extra sweet for Jill Rollo.

For five years she has owned and operated JB's Sweet Addictions and serves up creative cupcakes to the masses.

"For me I'm a huge football fan so just to be there," Rollo said.

She is among the slew of local vendors who will be a part of the Super Bowl experience.

It's thanks to a partnership between the NFL and Super Bowl host committee and their effort to highlight local businesses operated by minorities, women, LGTBQ and veterans.

Fitting into that category, Rollo applied and was accepted.

She will now get to showcase her sweet treats during the Super Bowl activities.

"With all the safety protocols they have been jumping through their own hoops to try to make something happen for all of us," Rollo said.

Before the pandemic, Rollo had a busy schedule and one that had the opportunity to really boost business

"It was the first year that I got in on the mayor's St. Patrick's day event. The River O'Green and that of course got canceled. I had Tiny Home, I had Shopapalooza, I had a lot of big really wonderful events scheduled so I guess all things considered I survived it," Rollo said.

One could say the Super Bowl opportunity is her version of a business Hail Mary.

"I am a firm believer that everything happens for a reason and connections come the way connections come," Rollo said.