'Sold out' Super Bowl Experience is officially open

TAMPA, Fla. — The football theme park known as The Super Bowl Experience opens Friday along Tampa's Riverwalk.

Events are planned stretching almost three miles from Armature Works to Sparkman Wharf.

But Julian B. Lane park is where most people want to be.

“Our 40-yard dash is behind me. You can see. You can run against Saquon Barkley or Derrick Henry. Our beautiful gallery is here with all 54 Super Bowl rings, Hall of Fame busts from Canton, our inspire change installation, and our replica locker room display as it appears on game day," said NFL Director of Events, Nicki Ewell.

RELATED: Super Bowl LV: Events, details and other important information you need to know

RELATED: Any player that tests positive for COVID-19 starting Friday will be ineligible for Super Bowl

You need a reservation through the NFL's One Pass app to get in, but all those are already gone.

The NFL won’t say exactly how many people they are allowing in at one time, just that it will be in the thousands.

Super Bowl Experience Hours of Operation:

Friday, January 29, 2021: 5:00 PM- 10:00 PM

Saturday, January 30, 2021: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

Sunday, January 31, 2021: 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Monday, February 1, 2021: CLOSED

Tuesday, February 2, 2021: CLOSED

Wednesday, February 3, 2021: 3:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Thursday, February 4, 2021: 3:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Friday, February 5, 2021 : 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

Saturday, February 6, 2021: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

“It certainly won’t feel overcrowded in here. We want to make sure we are producing an event that’s healthy and safe for everybody involved," said Ewell.

There are a lot of hands-on activities here and officials say they are going to do everything they can to keep things safe including wiping down the footballs.

PHOTOS: THE NFL SUPER BOWL FAN EXPERIENCE IN TAMPA BAY

The concession zone is the only place where you can take your mask off.

And the NFL says they are all for the city of Tampa’s new executive order requiring masks in certain event zones.

“The mask requirement is certainly crucial to our success. But the outdoor element of this is why it can go on," said Ewell.

If you don’t have a reservation for Julian B. Lane park, there are other places to go for the Super Bowl atmosphere including Curtis Hixon park.

It will have live music, food, and cool spots for selfies.

It all starts Friday evening when Bucs legend Derrick Brooks brings the Vince Lombardi Trophy to Julian B. Lane Park where it will be on display for people to take pictures with it.