Sun midfielder Tymrak to retire after legendary career

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Sun midfielder Erika Tymrak is hanging up the cleats at the team's campaign in the inaugural season of the USL Super League. At 33, Tymrak's retirement marks the end of one of the most storied careers in women's soccer.

The Bradenton native was a standout player at IMG Academy before continuing her career at the University of Florida. As a Gator, Tymrak was a three-time all-SEC selection, and she was named 2012 Offensive Player of the Year. She was inducted into the Florida Gators Hall of Fame in 2023.

Tymrak's career continued to blossom, as she won the first NWSL Rookie of the Year Award in 2013. 2013 also included a stint on the U.S. Women's National Team, where she tallied her first international goal during a 4-1 win over Brazil. She picked up two NWSL championships during a career that included stints with Kansas City, Utah, and Orlando.

The Sun clinched a playoff spot last weekend, ensuring that Tymrak's swan song will include one more postseason run. Now, she gets to end her career in the area where it started.

"Soccer has been able to take me around the world. It started in this community, and I’m able to end it in this community," Tymrak said before practice. "It’s bittersweet that I’m stepping away from the game. But to be able to do it in the community I grew up in, with the best teammates, my family in the stands, it’s awesome."

Tymrak grew up with no viable professional opportunities in Florida, and there were barely any in the United States. Now, with the help of the leagues like the NWSL and the USL Super League, that's a distant memory.

"Tampa Bay’s such a sports town," she said frankly. "I think the community’s really rallied together and shown that they want women’s sports here."

Sun captain Jordyn Listro was a standout at USF before joining the Canadian national team. She can't think of a better way to send off one of her favorite teammates.

"I was lucky enough to play with her at Orlando, and now here," Listro recalled. "We’re really gonna miss her. She’s been very impactful with our younger players. I’m excited for her, but definitely going to miss her."

"Showing women and girls that this is possible is huge," Tymrak added. "You can play soccer as your job, and it’s the best life ever [haha]."

Tampa Bay has one more regular-season game left when they host DC Power FC Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. (Riverfront Stadium). Their first playoff game is June 7.

No matter what happens at the end of the season, it will take its place in the storied history book of Tampa Bay sports.

"This is all about the fans, right. This is about the little girls that get to play pro in the future," said Sun head coach Denise Schilte-Brown. "So it seems like one game, but it’s one more opportunity to be in front of all those little girls whose dreams are coming true."

