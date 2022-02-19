Watch
Steelers hire Brian Flores as senior defensive assistant

Doug Murray/AP
FILE - Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores smiles on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, on Nov. 28, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Pittsburgh Steelers hired the former Miami Dolphins coach on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, to serve as a senior defensive assistant. The hiring comes less than three weeks after Flores sued the NFL and three teams over alleged racist hiring practices following his dismissal by Miami in January. (AP Photo/Doug Murray, File)
Brian Flores
Posted at 3:20 PM, Feb 19, 2022
PITTSBURGH — Brian Flores is back in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers have hired the former Miami Dolphins coach to serve as a senior defensive assistant.

The hiring comes less than three weeks after Flores sued the NFL and three teams over alleged racist hiring practices.

Flores, who is Black, was fired in Miami despite leading the franchise to consecutive winning seasons.

Flores has maintained his lawsuit would continue even if he found another coaching position. He joins a restructured defensive coaching staff in Pittsburgh.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is the league's longest-tenured Black head coach.

