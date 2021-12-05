Watch
Stamkos scores in OT to lead Lightning past Bruins 3-2

Michael Dwyer/AP
Tampa Bay Lightning's Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates with teammates after scoring in overtime during an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Steven Stamkos
BOSTON (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored at 1:31 of overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning bounced back after blowing a two-goal lead to beat the Boston Bruins 3-2.

Taylor Raddysh had his first career goal, a short-handed score in the first period. Ondrej Palat also scored for the defending Stanley Cup champions. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 37 shots, and Stamkos recorded a point for the sixth straight game.

Charlie Coyle and Curtis Lazar scored after the Bruins fell behind 2-0 early in the second period. Jeremy Swayman made 22 saves for the Bruins. Boston outshot the Lightning 39-25.

