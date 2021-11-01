Watch
Sports

Actions

Sports betting in Florida goes live with Hard Rock Sportsbook app

items.[0].image.alt
Hard Rock Sportsbook
hard rock betting.PNG
Posted at 2:42 PM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 14:42:03-04

Sports betting is officially live in Florida.

The Hard Rock Sportsbook app is up and running, allowing users to legally place bets on sporting events in the state.

Through the app, bettors can wager on game lines, spreads, futures, player props and more.

There are three lawsuits challenging the state’s gaming contract with the Seminole tribe when it comes to controlling mobile betting, however they did not stop the Hard Rock from launching their app Monday.

The Hard Rock is currently running a promotion where you receive a risk-free bet of up to $100 with your first deposit.

For more information or to download the app, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Taking Action Against Domestic Violence Resources and Information