Sports betting in Florida goes live with Hard Rock Sportsbook app

Sports betting is officially live in Florida.

The Hard Rock Sportsbook app is up and running, allowing users to legally place bets on sporting events in the state.

Through the app, bettors can wager on game lines, spreads, futures, player props and more.

There are three lawsuits challenging the state’s gaming contract with the Seminole tribe when it comes to controlling mobile betting, however they did not stop the Hard Rock from launching their app Monday.

The Hard Rock is currently running a promotion where you receive a risk-free bet of up to $100 with your first deposit.

