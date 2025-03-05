Spartans pitching staff continues to lead top-ranked UT

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of Tampa baseball team is off to a 14-2 start as they continue their national title defense. One of the biggest reasons for their success is the strength of their pitching staff. Last week, the Spartans reeled off 38 2/3 scoreless innings, breaking the school record of 33 set in 1986.

Head coach Joe Urso said the formula for success isn't overly complicated.

"If you’re changing speeds, keeping that hitter off balance, and throwing strikes with two or three pitches, you’re going to have success at any level. That’s what our guys are doing right now," he explained at Tuesday's practice.

Right hander C.J. Williams has 38 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched. He transferred to UT from Florida Atlantic. He said the choice to be a part of the Spartans program was a "no-brainer."

"It’s a family culture," Williams said during warm-ups. "All the coaches played here. Even the guys that work with our equipment and things like that. They all played here. Love to be a part of it."

Williams' fellow starters are also all-in on the family culture. Righty Skylar Gonzalez is 3-0 this season with an ERA of 1.55. He's 23-0 in his three seasons with UT.

"For me, I’ve found success being able to take a more feel-based direction on my body and my mechanics. How my pitches look to me, physically, while I’m on the mound." Gonzalez said when describing his approach to pitching.

Skylar's the reigning Division II national pitcher of the year, but he doesn't feel much pressure to put on an encore performance.

"You kind of level your head. It’s very easy to go back to that 'What am I doing? What are my mechanics?' I’m not worried about anything else," he added. "It’s very easy to level your head and stay focused on achieving whatever strike, or at-bat, or whatever you want."

Coach Urso likes to mix in some play with his team's work. This weekend, the Spartans have a four-game road trip in California against Cal State-San Marcos. Urso, who's been a part of seven Spartan national titles—one as a player and six as a coach—said building chemistry is one of the keys to sustained success.

"I think those trips really help with that team bond and that chemistry that it takes to be special," he added.

"As the season started and as it’s been going on, we’ve just been getting closer and closer as a team," said left-hander Jake Stipp (4-0 this season). He said this year's team has become just as close as last season's championship squad. "It’s really helped chemistry all together, and that ultimately leads to winning ballgames."

Winning ballgames is something the Spartans do very well.

"University of Tampa baseball’s known for winning," Williams stated bluntly. "We have nine national championships. We’re working on ten this year. Trying to find a way to compete and win every game."

UT takes on CS-San Marcos Friday, Saturday (doubleheader), and Monday. That starts an eight-game road trip that ends when the Spartans return home Friday, March 21 for a series with Embry-Riddle.