South Florida wins 71-60 over East Carolina, starts program-best 7-1 in conference play

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Chris Youngblood scored a game-high 20 points, and South Florida beat East Carolina 71-60 on Wednesday night for their sixth straight win and their best start in conference play in program history.

Youngblood also had a game-high six assists for the Bulls (14-5, 7-1 American Athletic Conference) and surpassed 1.500 career points. Kasean Pryor scored 14 points and added 11 rebounds. Selton Miguel also had 14 points.

Cam Hayes led the way for the Pirates (11-11, 4-5) with 14 points and three steals. East Carolina also got 13 points, three steals, and two blocks from RJ Felton.

South Florida took the lead with 18:49 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 40-28 at halftime, with Youngblood racking 12 points. East Carolina outscored South Florida by one point in the second half.

The Bulls extended their winning streak to six conference games, tying the longest in program history. USF last won six straight conference games during the 1991-92 season as a member of the Metro Conference.

South Florida has started the season 14-5 for just the fifth time in program history and the first time since 1990-91.