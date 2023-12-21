South Florida Bulls look to cap turnaround season with bowl win

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The USF football program wants to establish a new tradition: working in December.

When head coach Alex Golesh got to work on December 4th of last year, there was no practice to schedule and no bowl game to prepare for.

Things are a little different this year after Golesh led last season's one-win team to a six-win campaign in 2023. Thursday night, they'll take on Syracuse in the Boca Raton Bowl.

"Right now they’re eating, sleeping… they’re breathing football," Golesh said after practice at FAU Stadium. "I think it’s a continuation in a lot of ways of spring football. You’ve got a chance to continue to build. Physically, mentally, as a team. All of that."

WFTS First-year head coach Alex Golesh (black vest) wants to bring USF its first bowl victory since 2017.

Graduate student offensive lineman Donovan Jennings was a freshman on the Bulls' last bowl team in 2018. He couldn't be happier to be practicing in December again.

"Just to be able to practice during this time is a blessing," the Gaither high school grad said. "There have been many years where we haven’t been able to practice. And it’s such a great feeling to be out here and play some football."

The game kicks off Thursday night at 8 P.M. on ESPN, and it'll be the only college football game on television.

"Everybody’s gonna be watching. We’re the only game on," quarterback Byrum Brown said with his trademark grin. "That’s been chirping around the team. So we’re excited to let the whole nation know."

"Another team is just another team on the schedule, and we can’t wait to get another win," Jennings added.

WFTS Quarterback Byrum Brown threw for a USF single-season record 3,078 yards this season.

Coach Golesh said there are two types of teams that play in bowl games, and he knows which type of team he needs to be if they want to walk off the field with a win.

"Ones that are excited to be there and ones that want to win the game," Golesh explained. "It’s always held true for me. We gotta be the one that’s here to win the football game."

Players from Florida and players from out-of-state are expecting plenty of family and friends to be among the crowd when the game kicks off.

"A lot of people, actually. Some people coming out the woodwork, I’ve never talked to in my life," joked offensive lineman Mike Lofton. "But you know, it’s part of the game. I get used to it by now."

"I've got a lot of people coming. Pack it out!" Brown, a North Carolina-native, exclaimed. "I’ve got my family coming. We love to have the fan support, so that will be amazing."

Regardless of anything away from the field, every member of the team knows how important this game is to building the future of USF football.

"In a program that hadn’t been there for five years, I think they’re learning what that looks like," Golesh smiled. "I think a trial run in a lot of ways for ‘em. But they’re working, so it’s certainly fun. It’s fun to be playing."