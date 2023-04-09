Watch Now
Sokolov scores first NHL goal, Senators beat Lightning 7-4

Posted at 10:42 AM, Apr 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-09 10:42:32-04

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Egor Sokolov scored his first NHL goal and the Ottawa Senators beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-4 on Saturday night.

"Honestly, I can't believe it still," Sokolov said. "It doesn't feel real for me."

Sokolov intercepted Erik Cernak' pass and scored to give the Senators a 5-3 lead early in the third period.

"To be honest I changed my mind five or six times and at the last second I completely blacked out," Sokolov said. "If you ever see me go on a breakaway, I never go five-hole and for some reason I went five-hole today and it worked out so I'm happy about it."

Drake Batherson, Julien Gauthier, Patrick Brown, Alex DeBrincat, Mark Kastelic and Claude Giroux, into an empty net, also scored for Ottawa. Cam Talbot made 19 saves.

Alex Killorn, Brandon Hagel, Victor Hedman and Brayden Point scored for Tampa Bay, and Brian Elliott stopped 33 shots. The Lightning, locked into a first-round playoff series with Toronto, have lost three straight.

"Just turnovers," Point said. "We're giving up so many chances again. It's been the theme lately and it's tough to win when you're giving up that many chances."

UP NEXT

Lightning: Host Toronto on Tuesday night to open season-ending two-game homestand.

Senators: Host Carolina on Monday night in regular-season home finale.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

