Sister of Bucs corner headed to finals in 400-meter hurdles at Olympics

USA track star Anna Cockrell came in second place in the semifinals of the women's 400-meter hurdles in the Tokyo Olympics, propelling her to the finals.

That accomplishment is particularly of note in the Tampa Bay Area, as Cockrell is the sister of Tampa Bay Buccaneers corner Ross Cockrell.

He and his teammates got together to cheer Anna on in her semi-final race Monday morning.

CB Ross Cockrell watching his sister, Anna, advance to the Olympic finals with his teammates & coaches 👏 pic.twitter.com/pReaPhj4pB — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) August 2, 2021

The final takes place Tuesday night at 10:30 p.m. where Cockrell will have a shot at a medal. Two other Americans join her in the field of eight, as Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad will also be going for the gold.

It's worth noting that according to the Bucs, after watching his sister Anna advance to the Olympic finals this morning, CB Ross Cockrell had three interceptions at practice.