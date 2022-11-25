Seminoles look to run away from Gators in annual clash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida State Seminoles come into Friday's game against the archrival Florida Gators looking to do something that hasn't been done since 2016, sweep both Florida and the University of Miami in the same season.

And if you're looking at both teams over the last several weeks, the Seminoles look likely to pull off that sweep.

Florida State's offense is powered by the running game. The Seminoles have run for 200 or more yards in six consecutive games, the longest active streak in the nation, and are ranked 14th in the FBS in rush offense (217 yards per game).

Florida has been gashed on the ground repeatedly this season. The Gators rank 10th in the SEC and 92nd in the FBS against the run, allowing 171.55 yards per game on the ground.

But it's not just the Seminoles' ground game that has been humming on all cylinders. Since a loss to fourth-ranked Clemson on October 15, the Florida State defense has allowed a total of 39 points over the last four contests, or just fewer than 10 points per game.

Combined with an offense averaging 43.3 points per game over the same span and it's easy to see why the Seminoles come into the game more than a touchdown favorite over the stumbling Gators.

Overall, FSU ranks 16th in the country in total offense, averaging 473.7 yards per contest. The Noles also rank 11th in total defense, allowing just 293.4 yards per game, according to CFBStats.com.

Conversely, Florida's defense gives up at least 408.5 yards per game (98th in the nation) and gives up 27.3 points per game. The Gators offense has racked up the yards, ranking 31st in the nation with 439.5 yards per game, but is scoring just 31.2 points per game this season (47th in nation).

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Florida: QB Anthony Richardson is coming off his second 400-yard passing performance of the season. He completed 25 of 42 passes for 400 yards and three TDs in a 31-24 loss at Vanderbilt. If the Gators have any chance in Tallahassee, Richardson has to be accurate while throwing the ball and dynamic while running it.

Florida State: Jordan Travis has thrown for 21 touchdowns and has five rushing TDs, becoming just the fourth quarterback in school history to do so. The redshirt junior is an improving passer and has completed 63% of his throws during Florida State’s four-game winning streak.

FACTS & FIGURES

In Florida’s three-game series winning streak, the Gators have outscored the Seminoles 105-52 … Trey Benson has run for 854 yards and averages 7.1 yards per carry. He is in line to become Florida State’s first 1,000-yard rusher since Cam Akers in 2019 … FSU leads the nation with seven touchdown drives of 90+ yards and is 2nd nationally with 15 touchdown drives of 80+ yards this season. … Florida has three running backs who are among the top 10 rushers in the SEC in yards per carry: Richardson (6.6, fourth), Trevor Etienne (6.2, sixth) and Montrell Johnson Jr. (5.8, 10th). … Florida State coach Mike Norvell is 19-5 (.792) in November, including 3-0 this season … Napier and Norvell are facing off for the first time as head coaches.

