Saturday's Lightning game postponed for COVID-19 as 3 teams shut down operations

The Tampa Bay Lightning's Saturday game against the Colorado Avalanche has been postponed for COVID-19.

The National Hockey League announced Friday that it has extended the period of game postponements for the Calgary Flames through their game previously scheduled for Dec. 23 against Seattle. Additionally, due to concern with the number of positive cases within the last two days as well concern for continued COVID spread in the coming days, the Colorado Avalanche’s and Florida Panthers’ games also will be postponed at least through the scheduled completion of the League’s Holiday Break in the schedule on Dec. 26.

The decision was made by the NHL’s, the NHLPA’s and the Club medical groups.

Tampa Bay was scheduled to play the Avalanche on Dec. 18. Tampa Bay's game with the Florida Panthers on Dec. 30 right now could still happen if further postponements don't happen.

In the meantime, Tampa Bay's next scheduled game is on December 21 in Las Vegas against the Golden Knights. It is unclear whether or not the rest of the league beyond the 3 aforementioned teams will postpone more games.

A decision on when each team’s training facilities will re-open will be made by the League and the NHLPA in the coming days. The League is in the process of reviewing and revising all three teams’ regular season schedules.

The Flames’ postponed games to date include: Dec. 13 @ Chicago; Dec. 14 @ Nashville; Dec. 16 vs. Toronto; Dec. 18 vs. Columbus; Dec. 21 vs. Anaheim; Dec. 23 vs. Seattle.

The Avalanche’s postponed games include: Dec. 18 vs. Tampa Bay; Dec. 20 @ Detroit; Dec. 22 @ Buffalo; Dec. 23 @ Boston.

The Panthers’ postponed games include: Dec. 18 @ Minnesota; Dec. 21 @ Chicago; Dec. 23 vs. Nashville.

The Flames, Avalanche and Panthers organizations have followed, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of their Players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, state/provincial and federal agencies, the league says.