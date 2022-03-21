Saints re-sign QB Jameis Winston in 2-year deal

The New Orleans Saints have re-signed quarterback Jameis Winston to a two-year deal worth $28 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

The #Saints are re-signing QB Jameis Winston to a two-year deal with a base value of $28 million, including $21M guaranteed, sources tell me and @RapSheet. So after missing out on Deshaun Watson, New Orleans turns to an old friend at QB. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 21, 2022

Winston appeared in seven games last season, throwing for 1,170 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions before a season-ending injury.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans will remember Jameis played for the Bucs from 2015-2019 and is still the franchise leader in yards, touchdowns and completions.

The news of Winston's re-signing came just minutes after the Atlanta Falcons announced they were trading QB Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts.

The month of March has seen a major shakeup at the QB position in the NFC South, as just over a week ago, Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady announced he was returning to Tampa Bay.

The last NFC South team, the Carolina Panthers, is a question mark right now. They were in on the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes but lost out to the Cleveland Browns. Right now the top quarterbacks on the roster are Sam Darnold and PJ Walker.

However, as the NFL draft nears, it's likely the Falcons and Panthers both will be looking to upgrade at QB.

Baker Mayfield has made it clear he wants out of Cleveland after Watson was brought in, and 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo has also been rumored as a trade target, in addition to Philadelphia Eagles backup QB Gardner Minshew. A veteran QB in free agency like Ryan Fitzpatrick or Cam Newton could also be an option. Otherwise, those teams will have to look to the draft, where Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett are the most likely candidates.