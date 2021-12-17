Saints coach Sean Payton tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Sunday's game vs Bucs

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

According to Schefter, the team's defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will assume the coaching duties for the December 19 game vs Tampa Bay. Payton is expected to return to coach the December 27 game against the Miami Dolphins.

The Saints are slated to face the Bucs on Sunday Night Football from Raymond James Stadium. The last matchup between Tampa Bay and New Orleans this season saw the Saints hand the Bucs one of their three losses this season, 36-27.

Sean Payton has owned the regular-season series against the Bucs lately, winning six straight over Tampa Bay. But, in the playoffs last year, Brady and the Bucs knocked the Saints out of the playoffs and sent quarterback Drew Brees into retirement.

The NFL has not said whether any Saints players were exposed to Coach Payton and will have to miss the game.