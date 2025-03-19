Saddlebrook Resort hosts 89th annual national left-handers golf tournament

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Left-handed golfers are outnumbered on the course, and sometimes, it’s hard to find a lefty club in a pro shop. But there is a society of left-handers that has been going at it alone since 1936.

“It’s been going ever since except for World War II and COVID that it was canceled,” Jim Mason said.

The group is called the National Association of Left-Handed Golfers.

It was created 89 years ago because most tournaments are basically “righty” tournaments, as there aren’t many lefties.

“Only eight percent of the people world play left-handed,” NALG member Alan Welch said. “The reason for that, they should be a lefty but they play with right-handed clubs.”

“When I started, it was just hard to find clubs,” Mason added. “Now we can find clubs, but the new models typically come out later. A righty can get stuff right now.”

The NALG has around 200 national members, many of whom are playing in the league’s Florida State Tournament this week at Saddlebrook Resort in Wesley Chapel.

These events are free for any age and skill level as they travel the country this summer.

“We’ve got relationships where we’ve never known each other before that have now carried on for 10, 12, 15, 20 years,” Mason said. “Through this organization, we look forward to seeing each other each year at our national event.”

How rare are lefties on the PGA Tour? Only 18 left-handed players have won a PGA Tour event led by Phil Mickelson with 45 wins.

The NALG’s next tour stop is May 7-9 in New Mexico.