Rowdies ready for another playoff push

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rowdies have dealt with their share of adversity en route to a fifth consecutive playoff appearance. Reigning league MVP Leo Fernandes missed seven months with an Achilles tendon injury. Midfielder Lewis Hilton also missed significant time while battling injury. After the team started rebounding from a slow start, head coach Neill Collins left for the same position with English club Barnsley. Despite that, the Rowdies earned a first-round home playoff game this weekend.

"It’s a cruel part of this business," defender Forrest Lasso said when asked about the team's adversity this season. "The coaching change is one thing. The player injuries is part of it. It’s a testament to the group we have here. All 25 guys, staff included. We’re excited about what lies ahead. Kinda focusing on one day at a time right now."

One of the big reasons the Rowdies finished with the third-best record in the entire league is the play of forward Cal Jennings. Signed by the team this offseason, Jennings scored the second-most goals in the league with 19.

"Always want to be aggressive. That’s always my mindset. To shoot to be aggressive. To continue to grow in confidence," said Jennings, who's scored 11 goals in his last 11 games. "I think we’ve gotten a lot of chances from there, but I’ve also got some others from some teammates playing some great crosses or long balls over the top. A little bit of everything. Just trying to do my best."

Head coach Nicky Law took over the full-time position after Collins' departure. He played for the Rowdies last season, scoring a brilliant goal in their opening-round win over Miami. He knows exactly how his players will feel this weekend.

"Sure, they’ll have those nerves in the pit of their stomach, as well, you know. It’s natural. It’s normal," Law explained after practice. "I don’t think we can concentrate too much on the result. I think it’s everything it’s going to take from us to get a result. And if we do that, that’s all I can ask, you know."

The Rowdies' plan is simple: keep using the formula that got them to the postseason.

"Survive and advance. Continue to win. Continue to play well," Jennings added. "I’m glad we’re going into it with some momentum, confident from the last game. But we have a tough test against Birmingham."

"Having eight, nine, ten thousand rowdy fans in front of us- pun intended- it’s a huge amount of energy," Lasso said. "To be on that surface, to be next to the marina, to be under the stars, I mean, it really is a special opportunity."

The Rowdies host Birmingham Legion FC on Saturday night at 7:30. The winner advances to the eastern conference semifinals.