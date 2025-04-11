Rowdies dismiss head coach Robby Neilson

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced on Friday that they have dismissed head coach Robbie Neilson.

The team did not cite their reasoning for Neilson's dismissal but did say assistant coach Steve Coleman will take his position in the interim, starting with this weekend's match against Loudoun United FC at Al Lang Stadium.

Neilson joined the Rowdies at the start of the 2024 season, and under his leadership, the team finished sixth in the Eastern Conference.

“Appointing Steve Coleman as interim head coach reflects our confidence in the group we have,” said Rowdies Vice Chairman Brian Auld. “In his short time at the club, Steve has already taken it upon himself to understand our Rowdies culture and is fully committed to supporting our players on and off the field. We believe in this roster—its talent, resilience, and ability to compete at the highest level in the USL Championship. To our fans: your continued support means everything, and we remain focused on delivering a team that represents the pride and passion of Tampa Bay.”

After serving as first assistant coach for Loudoun United, Coleman joined the Rowdies technical staff in the offseason.