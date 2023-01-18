Rob Gronkowski, USAA and VVA team up to send military veteran to Superbowl

TAMPA, Fla. — One lucky veteran and lifelong NFL fan will get to watch this year's Superbowl up close and in person, thanks to a certain Bucs player.

Buccaneers Tight End Rob Gronkowski teamed up with USAA and the Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) to send military vet Marc McCabe to Phoenix so he can watch two teams go head to head at the Superbowl.

I won’t be scoring touchdowns or lifting trophies this year, but I still get to do something awesome! Along with my friends @USAA & @VVAmerica, I’m sending Navy veteran Marc McCabe to #SuperBowlLVII. He’s a SPECIAL and deserving hero! #SaluteToService #USAApartner pic.twitter.com/KEQzlTaBZQ — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) January 18, 2023

McCabe served in the U.S. Navy from 1968 to 1976 and had many deployments throughout the eight years of his service, including Vietnam. His time was spent providing medical care and first aid as a combat Fleet Marine Force corpsman to Marines.

He also earned a Combat Action Ribbon, Vietnam Campaign Medal and President Unit Citation, among other awards.

McCabe was a former season ticket holder for the Minnesota Vikings and now lives in Tampa. He plans to take his good friend Patrick, an Eagles fan, with him to the Superbowl.

“In working with USAA and the Vietnam Veterans of America, it’s an honor to help create a Super Bowl memory for Navy veteran Marc McCabe, who served in Vietnam. I’m looking forward to welcoming him home when I meet him in Phoenix at the Super Bowl," Gronkowski said.