'Road warrior' Rowdies earn playoff spot

BRADENTON, Fla — After a month that saw the Tampa Bay Rowdies make massive scheduling changes, the franchise still earned a playoff spot for the sixth straight season. Damage from hurricanes Helene and Milton forced Tampa Bay to temporarily relocate their training ground and move a pair of home games.

Saturday's trip to North Carolina FC was supposed to be a home match, and Wednesday's game with Hartford Athletic - which was originally scheduled for September 28 - had to be moved to IMG Academy in Bradenton. The Rowdies haven't played a true home game since September 14.

"To be honest, it was very tough. You just never knew what was going to happen," Rowdies midfielder Leo Fernandes said after tallying a goal in Wednesday's 2-2 draw. "Where we were going to train, where we were going to play. Just concerned with the safety of our families. To finally be able to play here in front of friends and family."

The Rowdies tie snapped a four-game losing streak. It also marked the end of a goalless streak for forward Cal Jennings, who hadn't found the net since August 3.

"I was just trying to be resilient. It’s been a while since I put one in the back of the net. I recognize that," Jennings said. "So I’m happy that that’s happened, and hopefully the flood gates will open now."

No team wants to deal with what the Rowdies had to deal with in the wake of two hurricanes. But acting head coach Nicky Law is proud of a team that grabbed the necessary points when they had to.

"Credit to the guys. They’re a resilient bunch," Law said after Wednesday's game."It’s definitely not helped our form, I would say. But I definitely think we’ll be stronger for it. I think you can kind of see the boys coming together now, and they want to do it for each other."

Rowdies head coach Robbie Neilson was serving a red card suspension during Wednesday's match.

Tampa Bay's regular-season finale will also be played at IMG Academy on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. Due to capacity restrictions, a limited number of season ticket holders will be allowed to attend.