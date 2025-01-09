Riverview's Hillebrandt helps Team USA repeat at Worlds

BARRIE, Ontario — Sunday, Team USA Hockey defended their title at the IIHF World Junior Championships in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Teddy Stiga scored the overtime game-winner against Finland to give the Americans a 4-3 win in the championship game. It's the first time the United States has won back-to-back gold medals.

Riverview's Sam Hillebrandt is a backup goaltender for the red, white, and blue. He said earning a second gold is something he'll never forget.

"Growing up, you look forward to Christmas. Then after Christmas is over, this is kinda the next big thing for most hockey families, is being able to watch the World Juniors," Hillebrandt said via video chat. "Growing up, I always dreamed of being able to play in it and be part of it. To be able to make Team USA and represent my country—it was amazing. Especially being able to win a gold medal twice now is an honor."

Winning is the goal of every team that takes the ice, but just getting the chance to wear "U.S.A." across your chest is a big deal.

"You get chills. Being able to put it on and then go out there and celebrate is something I’ve always dreamed of as a kid," the 19-year-old said. "It’s always an honor, obviously, being able to wear your country’s colors with that logo on the front was a special, special accomplishment."

Hillebrandt's family moved to Florida in 2020 when his father's job relocated them to Riverview. Hillebrandt was a standout for the Florida Alliance 16 and under team, but he struggled to find firm footing until he got a call from the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League. Despite the fact that he's listed at 6'1" and 170 pounds, he heard that he was too short or too small to play goalie at a high level.

Now, he's in his third season with the Colts, who are in the same league that produced Lightning standout Nick Paul and three-time Hart Trophy winner Connor McDavid. Hillebrandt wants to use the criticism to fuel his drive toward a long career.

"I’ve always kind of used that stuff as motivation. Whether I’m on the ice or I’m in the gym," Hillebrandt explained. "Kind of just in the back of my head of always trying to prove people wrong and show them why I belong here."

Hillebrandt's focus is what led to the first phone call he got from Team USA. Fittingly, it came from former NHL all-star goaltender John Vanbiesbrouck, the team's general manager.

"You don’t really think it’s real at first," Hillebrandt recalled. "It definitely takes a little bit to kinda settle in and realize that it’s real life and it’s not really a dream. It’s something super-special and something my family and I will definitely never forget."

Hillebrandt laughed when he was asked to remember how many times he's watched the 2004 movie "Miracle," documenting the United States' semifinal win over the Soviet Union at the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, NY.

"After the last two tournaments… can’t even tell you. Too many times."

