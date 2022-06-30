Watch Now
Reports: USC and UCLA planning to leave for the Big 10 as early as 2024

Posted at 1:51 PM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 13:51:28-04

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — A landscape-altering move in college football appears to be on the horizon and it could bring with it more conference realignment.

In a move first reported by Jon Wilner, and later confirmed by SI and The Athletic, USC and UCLA are planning to leave the Pac-12 conference for the Big Ten as early as 2024. Wilner and SI said the move hasn't been finalized yet "at the highest levels of power."

Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman pushed the reports ahead saying USC and UCLA reached out to the Big Ten about potentially joining the conference.

If USC and UCLA join the Big 10, it will be that conference's answer to the SEC's move of bringing in Texas and Oklahoma in a couple of years. While the SEC is considered the elite football conference, the Big 10 produces some of the most revenue and doesn't want to fall behind the SEC in teams or money.

