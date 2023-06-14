Report: UF in top 10 of athletic department revenue, leads all Florida schools

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of Florida's athletic department was a top 10 earner in total revenue during the 2022 fiscal year, ahead of all Florida area schools, according to a USA TODAY Sports report released on Wednesday.

The Florida Gators finished eighth nationally, making over $190 million in 2022. That put them ahead of other schools in the state, like Florida State University ($161 million), the University of Central Florida ($89 million), and the University of South Florida ($56 million).

Florida State was the only other Florida school that finished in the top 15 in total revenue. UCF led the AAC in total revenue in its final year in the conference before moving to the Big 12.

Despite pacing the state in total revenue, Florida is fifth in the Southeastern Conference in that category behind the University of Alabama ($214 million), the University of Georgia ($203 million), Louisiana State University ($199 million), and Texas A&M University ($193 million).

The SEC topped $2 billion in total revenue, a number that is expected to grow as Oklahoma and Texas join the conference during the 2024-25 school year.