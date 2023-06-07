Watch Now
Report: Lionel Messi will join Inter Miami

MIAMI, Fla. — International soccer superstar Lionel Messi will join Inter Miami after he completes his time with French champions Paris St-Germain, according to the BBC's Guillem Balague.

The BBC report said Messi chose Inter Miami over possible contracts with FC Barcelona and a Saudi Arabian team, Al Hilal. The Athletic reported Tuesday the decision was narrowed to Miami and Barcelona.

According to the BBC, the deal with Inter Miami will include collaborations from companies like Adidas and Apple.

Messi is arguably the most well-known athlete in the world and one of the greatest soccer players in history. He's been named the world's best soccer player seven times and may win it again later this year.

He's also coming off leading Argentina to a World Cup championship, the third for the country, and also won the Golden Ball for player of the match in the final. He is the only player to ever win two Golden Balls in World Cup play.

According to the Athletic, Messi could debut with Inter Miami as early as July 21.

