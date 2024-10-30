Report: Florida, Georgia football game will be played in Tampa in 2027

TAMPA, Fla — The football rivalry game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators will be played in Georgia and Tampa due to stadium revisions in Jacksonville.

The game has only been played 10 times outside of Jacksonville since 1915, but according to ESPN reports, due to renovations at EverBank Stadium, it will be played at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2026 and Raymond James Stadium in 2027.

The game was played once in Tampa back in 1919. The Gators lost the game 16-0.

According to ESPN, the games are expected to return to Jacksonville after renovations are complete in 2028.