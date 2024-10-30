Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Report: Florida, Georgia football game will be played in Tampa in 2027

GA Florida
AP IMAGES
GA Florida
Posted

TAMPA, Fla — The football rivalry game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators will be played in Georgia and Tampa due to stadium revisions in Jacksonville.

The game has only been played 10 times outside of Jacksonville since 1915, but according to ESPN reports, due to renovations at EverBank Stadium, it will be played at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2026 and Raymond James Stadium in 2027.

The game was played once in Tampa back in 1919. The Gators lost the game 16-0.

According to ESPN, the games are expected to return to Jacksonville after renovations are complete in 2028.

“Six grand out of my pocket”

In August, we reported how a man bought two used Volvos from the same Hillsborough used car dealership and found both cars had non-functioning airbags and seatbelts. Now, I-Team investigator Adam Walser tracked the new owner and arranged for a mechanic to see if the safety equipment was properly repaired before it was resold.

Florida used car lot sold vehicle with defective airbags, seatbelts after it was returned for same issues

Latest Sports News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.