Watch
Sports

Actions

Rays' Kevin Cash wins second straight Manager of the Year

items.[0].image.alt
Terrance Williams/AP
FILE - Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash watches players before the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 8, 2021, in Baltimore. Cash won the American League Manager of the Year award Tuesday night, Nov. 16. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File)
BBWAA Managers of the Year Baseball
Posted at 8:17 PM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 20:17:41-05

Tampa Bay’s Kevin Cash has become the second skipper to win Manager of the Year honors in back-to-back seasons, taking this year's American League award.

Cash led the low-payroll Rays to a second consecutive AL East crown. Bobby Cox had been the only person to win Manager of the Year two straight seasons. He did it with Atlanta in 2004 and 2005.

Seattle’s Scott Servais finished second behind Cash in the voting by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Houston’s Dusty Baker was third.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Take the Red Kettle Challenge and Help Those in Need This Holiday Season