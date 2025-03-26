Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Rays’ home opener sells out again, fans ready for excitement

Tampa Bay Rays Logo.png
Tampa Bay Rays
Tampa Bay Rays Logo.png
Posted

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays announced that their 2025 home opener against the Colorado Rockies on Friday, March 28, is officially sold out.

This marks 19 consecutive seasons of sellouts for this event. The team will host the game at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, and Orlando Health will present the 2025 season.

On March 28, parking lots will open at 1:10 p.m., three hours before the game, and gates will open at 2:40 p.m., 90 minutes before the first pitch.

The game will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network, with the first pitch scheduled for 4:10 p.m.

After a spike in local cases, veterinarian Dr. Melanie Bizzarro is warning pet owners about a bacterial infection called leptospirosis.

Veterinarian warns dog owners about leptospirosis after cases reported in Hillsborough and Pinellas

Latest Sports News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.