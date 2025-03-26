Rays’ home opener sells out again, fans ready for excitement

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays announced that their 2025 home opener against the Colorado Rockies on Friday, March 28, is officially sold out.

This marks 19 consecutive seasons of sellouts for this event. The team will host the game at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, and Orlando Health will present the 2025 season.

On March 28, parking lots will open at 1:10 p.m., three hours before the game, and gates will open at 2:40 p.m., 90 minutes before the first pitch.

The game will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network, with the first pitch scheduled for 4:10 p.m.