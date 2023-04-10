Rays fans excited after team has historic start to season

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Before heading inside the Trop for some baseball, Alex Krische and his son Jackson enjoyed a game of catch.

“We’ve got twenty people coming in a big group. We are waiting on the rest. So we got here early and are playing some catch. Gonna have some fun,” said Alex, who happened to be celebrating his birthday at Monday’s game against Boston.

Jackson has his glove ready to catch a home run ball today.

“Either Wander Franco’s or Randy Arozarena’s.”

The Rays have outscored opponents 75-18 on their way to a 9-0 start.

No team has won this many games to start the season, all by four or more runs since 1884.

“I think they are having a good start right now,” Jackson said.

“It’s incredible. You don’t ever see that. Going for 10-0 today. We are excited to see them go out and kick some butt,” his dad, Alex, added.

Even before the hot start, the Rays have added some promotions to get more fans at the games.

It’s something that’s often a challenge, even during winning seasons.

There are $10 tickets available on the party deck for every game. Standing-room passes for $49 for a month of games and $249 for the whole season.

“When the team is playing well, the whole excitement in the stadium is different. It takes it to another level. We saw some great crowds this weekend come out. Really a lot of fun the whole weekend during the Oakland series. A lot of new fans as well,” said Rays Chief Business Officer Bill Walsh.

This already is a special season, with the Rays celebrating the franchise’s 25th anniversary.

But with this historic start, they could be celebrating a lot more.

“It’s pretty surreal. I think coming in the midst of our 25th anniversary season we’ve had some really really special moments here over those 25 years, and to start out of the gate having another one of these incredible Ray-ful memorable moments is just really fun,” said Walsh.