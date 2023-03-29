Rays face high expectations ahead season opener after 4 straight postseason appearances

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays open the 2023 season on Thursday at Tropicana Field. Once again, expectations are very high after making the playoffs in four straight seasons.

Last season, they managed to overcome half a season without two of their top hitters, shortstop Wander Franco and second baseman Brandon Lowe, but still made the postseason. With a healthy line-up and the framework this franchise has built, Lowe is expecting more than a playoff appearance.

“I think in 2018 and 19; it was to make the postseason. We’ve done that for four years straight,” Lowe said. “Now, it’s going out and win. We’re going to go win a championship. That’s the goal of the clubhouse. We fully expect everyone in this locker room to have the same expectations. Go out there and play postseason baseball. This year we really want to bring home some hardware."

The Rays pitching staff looks to be one of the best in baseball, even with Tyler Glasnow missing the start of the season with an injury. The starting rotation is headlined by former South Florida star Shane McClanahan, who will be making his second career opening-day start.

“Opening day is a very special day for all of us,” McClanahan said. “When you first get to camp, you see all the guys, and you’re excited. Tomorrow the real fun starts. I always think back to as a kid, man I wish I could do that one time. To have this happen for a second time in my short career, I’m really humbled by it.”

Franco was dealing with a right quad injury late in spring training — but should be good to go for opening day.

“He did a full workout in the cage. He’ll be out there with us today,” manager Kevin Cash said. “I do feel good about the treatment that he received. I know he’s excited for tomorrow.”

“I feel really good,” Franco said. “I’ve been working all off-season for this opening day and I’m ready to go.”

First pitch for Thursday's game against the Detroit Tigers is set for 3:10 p.m.