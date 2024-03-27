Rays close out spring training with final workout

Tampa Bay to host Toronto on Opening Day

Posted at 4:02 PM, Mar 27, 2024

The Rays held their final spring training workout Wednesday at Tropicana Field.

Tampa Bay has sold out 18 straight home openers (not including the 2020 season).

Orlando-native Zach Eflin will get the opening day start for the Rays. Eflin grew up a Rays fan.

Rays infielder Brandon Lowe says he feels like an "old guy" at age 29, but opening day always has "first day of school vibes."

Manager Kevin Cash says despite a handful of injuries to his roster he feels great about the Rays lineup heading into the season.

Regarding Wander Franco, Cash said he has no comment but "I'm sure there will be some news coming."

