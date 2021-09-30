Rays clinch best record in American League, home-field advantage through most of playoffs

The Tampa Bay Rays clinched the best record in the American League Wednesday night with a 7-0 win over the Houston Astros.

The win guarantees Tampa Bay home-field advantage throughout most of the playoffs.

With just four regular season games left to play, the Rays have 98 wins. We now know for sure they will take on the winner of the wild card game, whoever that may be. If the playoffs started today that would be the New York Yankees or Boston Red Sox. However the Seattle Mariners are just a half game back of Boston and the Toronto Blue Jays are just one full game behind, so anything can happen still.

But for that series, and every other one leading up to the World Series, the Rays will have dome field advantage as they say.

Looking ahead to the Fall Classic, Tampa Bay would likely have home field advantage for that too, unless it's against the San Francisco Giants or L.A. Dodgers, both of whom are already over the 100-win mark.

Tampa Bay has one more game with the Astros Thursday before heading to New York to take on the Yankees.