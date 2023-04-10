Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Rays at 9-0, best MLB start since 2003, after 11-0 rout

Tampa Bay Rays 9-0 on the season
Athletics Rays Baseball
Chris O'Meara/AP
Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe celebrates his grand slam off Oakland Athletics starting pitcher James Kaprielian with Christian Bethancourt (14) during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 9, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Athletics Rays Baseball
Posted at 9:49 PM, Apr 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-09 21:56:58-04

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The Tampa Bay Rays matched the best start to a major league season in 20 years, routing the Oakland Athletics 11-0 Sunday for a 9-0 record as Drew Rasmussen combined on a one-hitter and Brandon Lowe hit a grand slam.

Tampa Bay has outscored opponents 75-18, scoring the most runs in the big leagues and allowing the fewest. The 2003 Kansas City Royals had been the previous team to start 9-0.

Oakland has lost seven of nine.

Rasmussen (2-0) allowed his only runner on Ramon Laureano’s two-out double in the second and pitched seven innings. James Kaprielian (0-1) allowed seven runs, seven hits and three walks over 4 2/3 innings.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.