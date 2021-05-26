Watch
Sports

Actions

Rays' 11-game win streak ends, fall to Royals 2-1

items.[0].image.alt
Chris O'Meara/AP
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Rich Hill delivers to the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Royals Rays Baseball
Posted at 10:40 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 22:40:34-04

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays’ 11-game winning streak came to an end when Brad Keller pitched seven strong innings and Salvador Perez hit a tiebreaking RBI single to give the Kansas City Royals a 2-1 victory. Rich Hill struck out a career-high 13 for the Rays.

Tampa Bay’s winning string was the second-longest in club history, one shy of the record set in 2004 by the then-Devil Rays managed by Lou Piniella. Keller allowed one run, four hits, four walks and struck out seven.

Jake Brentz went 1 1/3 innings before Kyle Zimmer got two outs to get his second save. Perez put the Royals up 2-1 on a sixth-inning single.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.