Raptors' Nurse fined $50,000 for mask-throwing, profanity

Chris O'Meara/AP
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse questions a foul call against the Utah Jazz during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Posted at 2:04 PM, Mar 21, 2021
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The NBA has fined Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse $50,000 for throwing his facemask behind the scorer’s table and toward the stands, plus for directing profanity toward game officials before leaving the floor at the end of a game Friday night.

The league announced the fine Sunday.

The nurse was upset at the end of Toronto’s 115-112 loss to the Utah Jazz, a game in which the Jazz took 41 free throws, compared with the Raptors’ 14.

After the game, Nurse said it “just didn’t seem like they were going to let us win tonight,” without offering specifics.

The 27-shot difference in free throw attempts between the teams was the second largest in the NBA this season.

