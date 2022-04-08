Rachel Balkovec excited for historic debut with Tarpons

TAMPA, Fla. — The Yankees made history when they hired Rachel Balkovec to manage the Tampa Tarpons in January. When she took the helm of New York's Low-A affiliate, Balkovec became the first female manager in minor league history. Friday, she makes her regular-season debut.

"I’m excited for tonight because of what’s going on," Balkovec said at Friday's news conference. "I’m excited for the season because it’s like, these are my guys! I’m excited for the roster that we have in general. It’s already been a lot of fun."

It wasn't always fun. After her college softball career ended, Balkovec, 34, took paying and non-paying jobs in baseball for more than a decade. She worked at LSU, Mexican leagues, and in Europe.

Rachel slept on a mattress she pulled from a dumpster while earning her Master's in the Netherlands. She worked in the minor leagues as a strength coach and hitting coach before the Yankees promoted her to minor league hitting coordinator in 2019.

Balkovec recalled one phone conversation when a team official told her management wouldn't hire her because they weren't comfortable with a woman on the coaching staff. There were plenty of chances for her to quit, but she kept pushing forward.

"I know that I’m capable of doing this. I know I’m the right person for it. I know that being a woman, I can get respect in any room that I walk into," Rachel added. "So if I choose not to do that and I know I have the opportunity; then it’s disrespectful to other women who’ve come behind me and done that for me."

Now, Balkovec is a role model for young women and men who want to chase big dreams.

"You can either choose to shy away from that or just not do a good job of it. Or you can just to lean into it and be there for that, and show up for them. Because somebody showed up for you before. And many women have done many things before I got this role to make sure that I could be here."

The Tarpons open the season tonight in Lakeland when they face the Flying Tigers (Detroit) at 6:30 P.M.