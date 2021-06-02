Watch
Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay top Carolina 2-1 for 2-0 series lead

AP
Tampa Bay Lightning players celebrate a goal by Alex Killorn (17) against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Posted at 10:42 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 22:42:34-04

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Alex Killorn and Anthony Cirelli scored while Andrei Vasilevskiy was strong in net once again, helping the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 for a 2-0 lead in their second-round playoff series.

Vasilevskiy finished with 31 saves. Andrei Svechnikov scored Carolina's only goal.

The Lightning won the first two games on the road to open their first-round series at Florida.

Now the reigning Stanley Cup champions are up 2-0 on the Central Division champions entering Game 3 at Tampa Bay.

