Tampa Lightning V Carolina Hurricanes Game 4 highlights

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Tampa Bay Lightning center Yanni Gourde (37) before Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson (9) before Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a save on a shot by the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Carolina Hurricanes left wing Warren Foegele (13) loses his stick as he moves the puck in front of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) celebrates with the bench after his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (81) battle for a loose puck during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta (44) clears the puck away from Carolina Hurricanes center Cedric Paquette (18) during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) moves the puck ahead of Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Barclay Goodrow (19) controls the puck in front of Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce (22) during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) checks Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn into the dasher during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Prev 1 / Ad Next