Tampa Bay Lightning watch parties for games 1 and 2

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning and the Toronto Maple Leafs begin a best-of-seven series Tuesday night in Toronto.

The Lightning are launching a bid to reach the Stanley Cup Final for a fourth straight year. The Maple Leafs are hoping to finally get over the hump and advance beyond the opening round for the first time since 2004.

Tampa Bay won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021, then came within two victories of pulling off the NHL's first three-peat since the early 1980s in losing last year's Cup Final to the Colorado Avalanche in six games.

Fans at home can cheer on the Lightning at official watch parties. They feature live entertainment, appearances from the Thunderbug and other Lightning personalities, giveaways, concession specials, and more.

Watch parties for games one and two will be held at Sparkman Wharf. The party starts an hour before puck drop.

Sparkman Wharf

Game 1 starts at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Game 2 starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Fans can also take part in the Playoff Plaza Parties outside of Amalie Arena on Ford Thunder Alley. Tickets must be purchased; they're $5 each.

The plaza will open three hours before puck drop. Anyone without a ticket will be asked to leave. Click here for more information or to buy tickets.