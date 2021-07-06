Tampa Bay Lightning look to sweep Montreal Canadiens in Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final

Tampa Bay Lightning fans are hoping for a sweep Monday in Montreal, Canada.

The Lightning and Canadiens are battling it out on the ice inside the Bell Centre for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

If Tampa Bay wins tonight, the team will become back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions.

At the end of the third period, the score is tied at 2 and heading into overtime.

Highlights from 3rd Period:



Highlights from 2nd Period:

Ryan McDonagh’s no-look pass set up Barclay Goodrow, and the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning evened the score at 1 against the Montreal Canadiens after two periods of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Lightning lead the series 3-0.

They are attempting to become the NHL’s second team to win consecutive championships in the salary-cap era, which began in 2005.

The Pittsburgh Penguins accomplished the feat with titles in 2016 and 2017.

Montreal grabbed its first lead of the series when Josh Anderson opened the scoring with 4:21 left in the first period.

Highlights from 1st Period:

Josh Anderson scored and Carey Price stopped 12 shots, sending the Montreal Canadiens into the first intermission with a 1-0 lead over the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Looking to avoid a four-game sweep, the Canadiens took their first lead of the series when Anderson converted Nick Suzuki’s pass into the slot at 15:39. Otherwise, Montreal had been thoroughly outplayed by the Lightning in being outshot 11-1 before Anderson’s goal.

