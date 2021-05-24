Tampa Bay Lightning hosting watch parties during playoff series vs. Florida Panthers

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning is inviting hockey fans to attend viewing parties for its fifth game against the Florida Panthers.

Parties for away games will be held inside Amalie Arena. Fans will be able to enjoy special giveaways, concession deals, live entertainment, and appearances from ThunderBug and other Lightning personalities.

Tickets are $10 a person. Socially distant pods of between one and six people are available. Doors will open 75 minutes before the scheduled puck drop.

Viewing parties for fans unable to purchase tickets to the Lightning's home games against the Panthers will be held outside on Ford Thunder Alley, the Pepsi Porch and in the Cigar City Taproom Downtown.

Tickets for the party in Ford Thunder Alley are $5 per person. Pods of one to eight people are available. Fans can enjoy live music, giveaways and more.

Tickets for both the Pepsi Porch and Cigar City Taproom Downtown viewing parties start at $40 a person and include a buffet meal & unlimited non-alcoholic beverages. Tickets must be pre-purchased and you must purchase all the tickets for a table.

Fans with home game viewing party tickets can arrive up to three hours before game time.

A portion of the proceeds from the watch parties will benefit the Lightning Foundation.

For additional information or to purchase tickets for the viewing parties, click here.