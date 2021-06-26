Stanley Cup Final schedule 2021

TAMPA BAY, Fla- — Our very own Tampa Bay Lightning will take on the Montreal Canadiens in the Stanley Cup Final starting next week.

After defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in overtime in Game 6 of their third-round series, Montreal faces the Tampa Bay Lightning, who outlasted the New York Islanders in a seven-game series. The first round of the Cup Final kicks off Monday, June 28 in Tampa.

This final marks the first time in 28 years that the Montreal Canadiens have even reached the Stanley Cup Final but is the second year in a row for the Bolts.

Stanley Cup schedule:

Montreal Canadiens vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Game 1: Mon., June 28

Montreal @ Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Game 2: Wed., June 30

Montreal @ Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Game 3: Fri., July 2

Tampa Bay @ Montreal, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Game 4: Mon., July 5

Tampa Bay @ Montreal, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

*Game 5: Wed., July 7

Montreal @ Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

*Game 6: Fri., July 9

Tampa Bay @ Montreal, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

*Game 7: Sun., July 11

Montreal @ Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

* If necessary