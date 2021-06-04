Watch
Staal scores in OT, Hurricanes beat Lightning in Game 3

Lightning defeated by Hurricanes in Game 3
Posted at 11:27 PM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 23:27:14-04

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Staal scored on a power play at 5:57 of overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night in Game 3 of the second-round series.

Staal scored with Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov serving a penalty for holding the stick.

Carolina cut Tampa Bay’s series lead to 2-1, with Game 4 on Saturday. Carolina coach Rob Brind’Amour changed goaltenders, opting for Petr Mrazek after Alex Nedeljkovic started the first eight games of the playoffs.

Mrazek stopped 35 shots. Sebastien Aho and Brett Pesce also scored also scored for Carolina.

Brayden Point and Alex Killorn had power-play goals for Tampa Bay

