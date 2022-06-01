Baby Brayden makes his 'Point' as newest Lightning fan

SEFFNER, Fla. — Coming up with a baby name isn’t always easy, especially when you already have two boys.

“I got to the point where I was like, 'I’m done looking at lists,'” Michael Peluyera said.

So, Peluyera started thinking of people he and his wife Vivian know and like. That led him to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“Brayden Point came to mind," he said. "And I thought Brayden. Yes, Brayden Point. He’s made that name great. It would be a great name to choose."

Thankfully, mom was the same page.

“Since I moved here about four years ago now we went to a few games and I got hooked so I’m definitely a fan,” she said.

Baby Brayden came into the world early Tuesday morning at eight pounds, five ounces.

He doesn’t quite fill out his Lighting jersey yet, but the name seems to be a perfect fit.

“He’s definitely strong and I’m hoping that he lives up to the name,” Vivian said.

So, Brayden joins us brothers Lucas and Eli, a hat trick of boys who will surely keep mom and dad busy.

“Brayden means brave, strong, wise," Peluyera said. "When I think about Brayden Point on the ice, what he has to go through. And the hits that he takes. The hits that he throws. It takes a lot of bravery. A lot of courage. And how smart and wise he is on the ice. The way he moves that puck around."

But, not too busy to watch the Lightning go for another Stanley Cup.

