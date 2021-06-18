Watch
Point scores again, Lightning beat Islanders 2-1 in Game 3

Lightning lead series 2-1 against New York Islanders
Posted at 11:12 PM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 23:12:33-04

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Brayden Point kept up his scoring touch with a tiebreaking goal late in the second period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 27 shots and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Islanders 2-1 on Thursday night to take a 2-1 lead in the Stanley Cup semifinals.

Yanni Gourde also scored to help Tampa Bay improve to 6-1 on the road in the playoffs.

Cal Clutterbuck scored for the Islanders, and Semyon Varlamov finished with 23 saves.

Game 4 is Saturday night at Nassau Coliseum, with Game 5 back in Tampa on Monday night.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

