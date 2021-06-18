Point scores again, Lightning beat Islanders 2-1 in Game 3

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Brayden Point kept up his scoring touch with a tiebreaking goal late in the second period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 27 shots and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Islanders 2-1 on Thursday night to take a 2-1 lead in the Stanley Cup semifinals.

Yanni Gourde also scored to help Tampa Bay improve to 6-1 on the road in the playoffs.

Cal Clutterbuck scored for the Islanders, and Semyon Varlamov finished with 23 saves.

Game 4 is Saturday night at Nassau Coliseum, with Game 5 back in Tampa on Monday night.