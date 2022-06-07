Share Facebook

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov, left, celebrates after scoring a goal against the New York Rangers with teammate center Steven Stamkos (91) during the second period in Game 4 of the NHL Hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon, right, celebrates his goal against the New York Rangers with teammate left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) as New York Rangers' Tyler Motte looks away during the first period in Game 4 of the NHL Hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul (20) gets position on a loose puck in front of New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafreniere (13) during the first period in Game 4 of the NHL Hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

New York Rangers center Tyler Motte (64) gets position in front of Tampa Bay Lightning center Riley Nash, right, during the first period in Game 4 of the NHL Hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) celebrates his goal against the New York Rangers with teammate left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) during the first period in Game 4 of the NHL Hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) blocks a shot on goal by the New York Rangers during the first period in Game 4 of the NHL Hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the New York Rangers during the first period in Game 4 of the NHL Hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov, right, moves past New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba during the second period in Game 4 of the NHL Hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon, right, celebrates after scoring a goal in front of New York Rangers center Tyler Motte during the first period in Game 4 of the NHL Hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper directs players on the ice during the second period in Game 4 of the NHL Hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals against the New York Rangers, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

