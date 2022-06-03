Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) skates the ice after scoring on New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) in the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Friday, June 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) and New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) chase the puck in the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Friday, June 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) skates the ice during a break in play in the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals against the New York Rangers, Friday, June 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Associated Press

New York Rangers center Frank Vatrano (77) looks to pass against Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) in the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Friday, June 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Associated Press

New York Rangers center Barclay Goodrow (21) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) collide in the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Friday, June 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Associated Press

New York Rangers right wing Kaapo Kakko (24) celebrates after scoring on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) in the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Friday, June 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) reacts after giving up a goal to New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) in the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Friday, June 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) and right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) react after New York Rangers right wing Kaapo Kakko (24) scores on goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) in the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Friday, June 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Associated Press

New York Rangers center Tyler Motte (64) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) battle for the puck in the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Friday, June 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) skates the puck past New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) in the second period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Friday, June 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) checks New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) in the second period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Friday, June 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Associated Press

Prev 1 / Ad Next